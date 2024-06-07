Daytona Beach police search for man involved in active criminal investigation

The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a man.

The department released a photo of a what appears to be a Black man wearing a Nike jacket in a press release Friday.

Police said they are looking to identify the man pictured "in relation to an active criminal investigation."

Daytona Beach Police Department are looking to identify a man in connection to an active criminal investigation. (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the pictured individual or has any information is urged to contact the Daytona Police Department at (386)-671-5202.