Daytona Beach police searching for suspect in apparent hit-and-run incident that injured toddler

Daytona Beach police officers are searching for the suspect in a reported hit-and-run incident that left a young girl seriously injured.

Officers responded to Halifax Health Medical Center just before 2 p.m. where they learned a toddler was brought to the emergency room after being struck by a car on Forest Lane. The child was stable enough to be taken by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, authorities said. Her condition was not immediately released.

Officers were able to gather information about a suspect vehicle and are currently looking for a Black Dodge Charger with factory rims. The car was last seen headed northbound on Forest Lane toward Mason Ave., in Daytona Beach around 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). This investigation is ongoing and developing. Check back for updates.