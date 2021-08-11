Daytona Beach police officer injured in June shooting remains critical, says family

A Daytona Beach Police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a call about suspicious activity on the night of June 23 remains in critical condition, according to family.

A statement was released on Wednesday by the family of 26-year-old Jason Raynor.

"Jason's recovery is slow and the extensive injuries will take months and possibly years to recover from," the statement read. "We ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways."

A Go Fund Me page has been created, the "Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor RECOVERY Fund," which you can find here.

New video in the investigation was released by the state attorney’s office on Tuesday. The body camera footage shows the tense moments that officers encountered when responding to the scene at an apartment complex on Kingston Avenue.

The accused gunman, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, led law enforcement officers on a manhunt across two states. Wallace was apprehended outside Atlanta days later. Authorities said he was found hiding in a tree house.



Wallace has been extradited to Florida where he remains behind bars. Pre-trial hearings for Wallace are expected to resume in October.

