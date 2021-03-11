Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and fired, accused in stabbing incident

The Daytona Beach Police Chief has announced that one of his officers was fired after being arrested for a stabbing incident in New Smyrna Beach.

Shane P. Jackson, 50, is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man outside a bar during a scuffle while he was off duty.

On Wednesday night, witnesses reported an altercation between the suspect and victim at Tayton O’Brians on Flagler Avenue that resulted in both parties, along with several others, being asked to leave the business.

A short time later, New Smyrna Police said another confrontation ensued between the group and Jackson in front of the Flagler Tavern.

MORE NEWS: Governor says COVID-19 vaccines could be available to everyone in April

Police say during that confrontation, the defendant grabbed the victim and a struggle ensued, during which Jackson stabbed the victim in the stomach. He was placed under arrest when officers arrived on the scene, charged with aggravated battery.

Advertisement

Upon further review of the video surveillance, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Jackson with attempted premeditated murder, and the charges were upgraded.

The victim was transported to Halifax Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.