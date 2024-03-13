Daytona Beach man found dead in Halifax River, police say

article

A man was found floating in the Halifax River Wednesday morning, Daytona Beach police said.

Around 10:50 a.m., a person boating on the Halifax River reported seeing a deceased person floating in the river.

The man, a 39-year-old white man, was a resident of a sober living house who checked in for his curfew at 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

On Wednesday morning, the man went to Halifax Hospital and was released at an unknown time before he was found in the river.

The investigation is ongoing. The man's identity has not been released.