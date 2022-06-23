Daytona Beach hits 100 degrees for the first time since August 1999 amid Florida heatwave

Daytona Beach hit 100 degrees Thursday afternoon, which tied the daily record set back in 1999.

The official temperature reached 100 degrees around 3 p.m. The last time Daytona Beach had triple-digit heat was August 2, 1999 – 23 years ago!

Ocala and the surrounding areas are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. due to the high heat and high humidity. Combined, the heat index – or the feels-like temperature – will be between 105 and 110.

Though, portions of the Orlando area could see 100 degrees. People are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks as needed.