Orlando weather: Temperatures to dip as cold front arrives in Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will be warm across Central Florida. A cold front arrives tonight and temperatures will dip across the area. New Year's Eve will be cold, with temperatures dropping to the 30s & 40s late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of Central Florida until 10 a.m. As we get closer to 8-9 a.m., the fog will gradually lift and clear up.

Temperatures will be quite warm today, once again. Temperatures will be warming to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a high of 80° in Orlando.

It will be a windy day as well due to an approaching cold front that arrives late tonight. Winds will gust up to 25-30 mph.

A few clouds will develop along with the low chance (20%) of a stray shower or two. These showers will be very brief, isolated, and light mainly taking place this afternoon.

Monday night's forecast

Temperatures will cool off in a big way overnight. Lows will plunge into the 30s and 40s by daybreak Tuesday. Winds will still be breezy at times, gusting up to around 20 mph. This means there will be a bit of a wind-chill factor late tonight into early tomorrow morning as well, feeling closer to the low 30s and low 40s for most across Central Florida.

Tomorrow's temperatures will be dramatically cooler than we've felt in days past. Afternoon highs will barely reach the 60s. Temperatures turn cold as we head into tomorrow night, as lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Cold New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve will feature an even colder forecast, which is why we've issued a FOX 35 Storm Team Alert for Wednesday. You'll certainly want to adjust the wardrobe and dress warmly for any celebratory plans to ring in 2026.

Temperatures in Orlando will only reach a high of 60° before dipping down to around 43° as the ball drops at midnight. We'll turn even colder with each passing hour after midnight. We'll plunge into the 30s for lows Thursday morning just before sunrise.

In Orlando, New Year's Day will begin with a low of 38°. Areas northwest of I-4 could even see temperatures dip down to at or below freezing. We'll bounce back temperature-wise gradually by the weekend, as highs climb back into the 70s by Friday.