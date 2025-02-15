NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, how to stream 'Great American Race' on Sunday

article

NASCAR's Daytona 500 – also known as The Great America Race – is Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway. The race now begins at 1:30 p.m. (it was moved up an hour) due to the potential for rain on Sunday afternoon (we'll get into that in a bit).

Ahead of the race, there are three big questions:

How to watch the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 race?

Race fans can watch the Daytona 500 on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, as well as in the FOX Sports app. The race itself will not be streamed in the FOX Local app.

FOX 35 Orlando will have pre-race coverage at Daytona International Speedway from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and in the FOX Local app, as well as a FOX Local-only broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

FOX's coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. The race now starts at 1:30 p.m. after it moved earlier due to the potential for weather in the afternoon (it was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.). Click here to view FOX's TV schedule.

Daytona 500 Weather Forecast

What to expect:

This is the big question. Will it be sunny and dry, or will it rain?

According to the latest forecast models, it is expected to be windy on Sunday, and there is increasing chances for rain and showers during the afternoon hours, which could impact the Daytona 500.

"The race will likely start dry but could get postponed with hit or miss showers and embedded storms between 3 - 6 p.m.," said FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer, ahead of a cold front pushing across Florida.

Highs are expected to be in the 80s. Wind gusts expected to be between 30-35 mph

Is President Donald Trump coming to the Daytona 500?

President Donald Trump flew from Washington D.C. to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night, where his famous Mar-A-Lago estate is located, according to his official White House Castle.

Ahead of the Daytona 500 race, the FAA has published advanced Temporary Flight Restrictions, TFRs for short, for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports for "VIP Movement." The TFRs correlate to the Daytona 500 race and Trump's weekend in Florida.

So, while unconfirmed, is it highly anticipated and speculative that President Trump will attend the race. If he does, it would be the second time as president that he would have attended the event.

President Trump – then the 45th President of the United States – attended the 2020 Daytona 500 and served as Grand Marshal with First Lady and wife Melania Trump.

President Trump delivered a few remarks before the race – and then delivered the ionic line for the drivers to start their engines.

"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to previous FOX 35 News reporting.

He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," adding that "NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

The Trumps then took a couple of laps around the racetrack in the presidential limo, dubbed "The Beast."

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.

Who has won the Daytona 500?

2024: William Byron

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: