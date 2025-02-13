Will President Donald Trump attend the Daytona 500?
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump attended Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to attend the event. Will he attend the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 race in Florida?
Rumors and a few FAA flight restrictions seem to indicate the possibility is there, though nothing has been confirmed yet by President Donald Trump, the White House, or NASCAR.
The Federal Aviation Administration has posted a number of Temporary Flight Restrictions, also known as TSRs, which limit where pilots and aircraft can fly. It's common for TSRs to be issued during major events or when an important dignitary, such as the President of the United States or head of state, is flying in that airspace.
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROB
The FAA posts advanced notice of those TSRs on its website.
There are a few TSRs issued for Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 16, which is the same day as the Daytona 500 race. There are TSRs also issued for West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, which is where President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort is.
Both TSRs are listed as "VIP."
A spokesperson for NASCAR reportedly told FOX News Digital that it had no confirmation whether the 47th President of the United States would attend the event or not.
When did Donald Trump last attend the Daytona 500?
Shortly after being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race as Grand Marshal. Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump also attended.
President Trump delivered a few remarks before the race – and then delivered the ionic line for the drivers to start their engines.
"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to previous FOX 35 News reporting.
He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," adding that "NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."
The Trumps then took a couple of laps around the racetrack in the presidential limo, dubbed "The Beast."
When is the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 2 p.m.
How can I watch the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race starts at 2 p.m.
FOX 35 will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, and through 12:30 p.m. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own.
How long is the race?
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.
Who has won the Daytona 500?
- 2024: William Byron
- 2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2022: Austin Cindric
- 2021: Michael McDowell
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2019: Denny Hamlin
- 2018: Austin Dillon
- 2017: Kurt Busch
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2012: Matt Kenseth
- 2011: Trevor Bayne
- 2010: Jamie McMurray
- 2009: Matt Kenseth
- 2008: Ryan Newman
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Jeff Gordon
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2003: Michael Waltrip
- 2002: Ward Burton
- 2001: Michael Waltrip
- 2000: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Dale Earnhardt
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Dale Jarrett
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1994: Sterling Marlin
- 1993: Dale Jarrett
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1991: Ernie Irvan
- 1990: Derrike Cope
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1988: Bobby Allison
- 1987: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Geoff Bodine
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1984: Cale Yarborough
- 1983: Cale Yarborough
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Richard Petty
- 1980: Buddy Baker
- 1979: Richard Petty
- 1978: Bobby Allison
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1975: Benny Parsons
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1973: Richard Petty
- 1972: A.J. Foyt
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1970: Pete Hamilton
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1967: Mario Andretti
- 1966: Richard Petty
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Richard Petty
- 1963: Tiny Lund
- 1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
- 1961: Marvin Panch
- 1960: Junior Johnson
- 1959: Lee Petty
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this story comes from NASCAR, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, previous FOX 35 reporting, and the FAA.