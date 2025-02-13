Will President Donald Trump attend the Daytona 500?

President Donald Trump attended Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to attend the event. Will he attend the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 race in Florida?

Rumors and a few FAA flight restrictions seem to indicate the possibility is there, though nothing has been confirmed yet by President Donald Trump, the White House, or NASCAR.

The Federal Aviation Administration has posted a number of Temporary Flight Restrictions, also known as TSRs, which limit where pilots and aircraft can fly. It's common for TSRs to be issued during major events or when an important dignitary, such as the President of the United States or head of state, is flying in that airspace.

The FAA posts advanced notice of those TSRs on its website.

There are a few TSRs issued for Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 16, which is the same day as the Daytona 500 race. There are TSRs also issued for West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, which is where President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort is.

Both TSRs are listed as "VIP."

A spokesperson for NASCAR reportedly told FOX News Digital that it had no confirmation whether the 47th President of the United States would attend the event or not.

When did Donald Trump last attend the Daytona 500?

Shortly after being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race as Grand Marshal. Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump also attended.

President Trump delivered a few remarks before the race – and then delivered the ionic line for the drivers to start their engines.

"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to previous FOX 35 News reporting.

He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," adding that "NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

The Trumps then took a couple of laps around the racetrack in the presidential limo, dubbed "The Beast."

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 2 p.m.

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race starts at 2 p.m.

FOX 35 will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, and through 12:30 p.m. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.

Who has won the Daytona 500?

2024: William Byron

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty

