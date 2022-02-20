Daytona 500 forecast: Cool start then picture-perfect race day weather

Happy race day Central Florida!

Today is the big day: at 2:30 p.m. the Daytona 500 begins. If you are heading out to the track early this morning, you might need a jacket.

Central Florida is waking up to the 40s and 50s. By this afternoon, picture perfect weather arrives! Highs will reach the upper-70s across the interior, and low-70s along the coast. Skies will be clear.

This is great news because the last few years have brought rain to race day, that will not be the case today. Make sure you and your family stay hydrated and use sunscreen for whatever your Sunday plans are across Central Florida.

A big warmup is on the way next week. Afternoon highs soar to the upper-80s on Thursday and Friday. We could see record breaking heat! This is something the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring closely, stay with us for the latest updates.

