Daytona 200 motorcycle race returns to the speedway this weekend

The roar you'll hear at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend isn't from cars – it's bikes!

The legendary racetrack is hosting the Daytona 200 race, showcasing some of the world's fastest motorcycles.

What they're saying:

"A little bit of everything! We have Yamahas, Triumphs, Ducatis involved, it's very competitive and the Daytona 200 is very unique," said Chuck Aksland, MotoAmerica Chief Operating Officer.

Racing at speeds topping 200 miles per hour, speedway officials said these superbikes would thrill fans and viewers.

"From slide-in motorcycles on dirt tracks to tackling the Daytona road course, 3.56 mile 12-turn road course, we got a lot of action going on," said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway president.

‘King of the Baggers’ race

A big part of these races involves some bikes you wouldn't necessarily consider speed demons. When people think of Harley-Davidson or Indian motorcycles, they think of a big bike cruising down the highway. When it comes to the "King of the Baggers" race, these legends take it to a whole new level.

During the "King of the Baggers" race, Harley-Davidson and Indian motorbikes also blaze along the track at speeds around 185 miles per hour.

"It's one of the only times in the world you get to ride a motorcycle around the banks of a NASCAR circuit, so for me it's pretty special," said Troy Herfoss, Indian Motorcycle "King of the Baggers" Racer and 2024 Defending Champion.

What's next:

The Daytona 200 race is Saturday, with plenty of other race events leading up to it.

Harley-Davidson Racer Kyle Wyman said there was no place better to do it than the Daytona Speedway. "To run the high banks at that kind of speed is always special."