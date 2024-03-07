Barstool's Dave Portnoy made his way through Tampa Bay area giving pizza reviews

Dave ‘El Presidente’ Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is making his way through the Tampa Bay area giving out pizza reviews on his popular ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ series.

The well-known media figure started his circuit of local pizza joints in Sarasota at IL Panificio Pizzeria and is now touring the greatest spots in Tampa and St. Pete, according to his social media.

The pizza reviews typically feature Portnoy ordering a large cheese pizza and then standing in front of the restaurant he ordered from, while he eats a slice and gives it a review on a 1-10 scale.

Portnoy said he had a meeting in Sarasota, and ‘I’m out of pizzas,' which brought him to the Bay Area.

He doled out a 7.4 rating for the pizza, saying ‘not bad at all' as he enjoyed a slice.

"I don't know what people expect from different regions," he said. "This is good, decent pizza. I have no complaints with this."

He's also been to Venezia Italian Restaurant, where he gave out a 6.7 rating and talked to a couple locals.

Brooklyn Pizza Company in Seminole posted on Facebook that Portnoy gave them a 7.4.

Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin posted a picture to Facebook Wednesday night, thanking Portnoy for stopping by. They wrote in the comment section that Portnoy gave them a 7.7.

Staff at The NONA Slice House told FOX 13 Portnoy showed up to their Safety Harbor restaurant Wednesday to pick up a pizza under the name "Austin."

"I already told my managers before the shift even started, I said, every single cheese pizza that gets ordered today is going to be absolutely perfect!" The NONA Slice House owner Jamie Culliton said.

Culliton said he got Portnoy to try their New York, Old World, and Detroit-style cheese pizzas, which the pizza critic gave "pretty decent scores."

"Dave Portnoy is good for pizza places. He’s good for small businesses," Culliton added.

Toby’s Little Italy Pizza in St. Petersburg said Portnoy gave them a "7.7-7.8."

"We passed his test. For me, that matters, because this guy, he knows his pizza," Toby’s Little Italy Pizza owner Rocco Spinelli said. "He’s been all around eating pizza, all around the United States, all around the world. So I’m happy with us passing his test."

Three Tampa restaurants also got a visit from Portnoy, including Santoro, Marina's Pizza & Pasta and Sally O'Neal's.