Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Colonial Drive in Orange County.

What we know:

According to troopers, a vehicle was traveling south on Semoran Boulevard when a man in a wheelchair attempted to cross the road—outside of a crosswalk—and was struck. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Casselberry, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

What we don't know:

A witness described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored sedan, though the make and model are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

