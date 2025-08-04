Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Colonial Drive in Orange County.
What we know:
According to troopers, a vehicle was traveling south on Semoran Boulevard when a man in a wheelchair attempted to cross the road—outside of a crosswalk—and was struck. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash.
The victim, a 48-year-old man from Casselberry, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
What we don't know:
A witness described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored sedan, though the make and model are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on August 4, 2025.