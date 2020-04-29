Daughter arrested for murder of elderly mother in Orange County, deputies say

article

A daughter has been arrested for the murder of her elderly mother in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that they responded to a man-down call on Redlive Oaks Drive on Monday afternoon. They discovered 80-year-old Rosetta Lennards dead inside a home.

They said that Lennards' daughter, 42-year-old Cheryl Greaux, was at the scene at the time. She has since been arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection to her mother's death.

