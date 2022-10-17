Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors focus on events after parade attack

Witness testimony resumed Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state hoped to wrap up its case Monday, however, due to interruptions from Brooks, there is more testimony.

Juror calls in

Judge Jennifer Dorow said a juror called in Monday morning not feeling well, and that juror was excused, impacting the selection of alternates.

There was also a discussion about the state's "victim map," and that exhibit was fully received by the court and admitted into evidence despite Brooks' objection.

The state said they placed it on his table with his other materials.

Judge Dorow said it was one of the papers Brooks left in the "bullpen area" and said she actually made a record of providing it back to him, so he had it twice.

Plea offer read to Brooks

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper indicated a pre-trial offer was made to Brooks. Brooks indicated he did not have this pre-trial officer.

Darrell Brooks

"It was provided to you. You are indicating you haven’t read it. If, at any time, you want to change your plea, you can," said Judge Jennifer Dorow.

The district attorney, for the record, then read the pre-trial offer, but Brooks stated, "It's not something that was conveyed to me."

The offer would include Brooks pleading guilty to Counts 1-67. Counts 68-83 would be dismissed and read into the court record. He would receive six life sentences for Counts 1-6 and unspecified prison terms on the other counts.

Prosecutors said this was given to Brooks' former attorneys in July 2021 and again in January 2022.

Subject matter jurisdiction, again

Before the jury was brought in, Brooks, as he has before, brought up subject matter jurisdiction.

Judge Dorow noted she issued a written ruling on this matter during Week 2 of the trial.

"If you disagree with that, you can take that up to a higher court," the judge said. "My written decision is the decision of the court. Your position is simply not correct as a matter of law."

The judge added that, "you might be confusing subject matter jurisdiction with venue."

Brooks demanded "verified proof of subject matter."

Sean Backler, accused Brooks of ‘trespassing’ in his yard

The first state witness to take the stand on Monday was Sean Backler – who indicated he was working in his yard on the day of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Backler testified he saw Brooks at the side of his house.

Sean Backler

Backler talked about his brief contact with Brooks. He stated he asked Brooks what he was doing there – and then offered a description of Brooks; later identifying Brooks in the court as the same person. Backler testified something seemed "off" with Brooks.

"He was wearing a t-shirt. No shoes. Sweating. His eyes were huge. He was just acting - when he came out from the garage he asked if I could call him an Uber," Backler said.

Domanic Caproon, saw Brooks in his driveway

Next to testify for the state was Domanic Caproon. Caproon said Brooks came up his driveway, lifted his shirted and said he did not have any weapons, and needed a phone to call can Uber. Caproon stated he handed him a phone.

Caproon positively identified Brooks as the man who he met in his driveway. He testified he remembered a tattoo above Brooks' eye. Caproon later indicated he provided police with his phone so investigators could see who Brooks called on that date.

Domanic Caproon, lives on Central Ave; was in driveway and saw Brooks

Domanic Caproon's phone used to make a call by Darrell Brooks after parade attack

Erin Cordes, attended Waukesha Christmas Parade

The state next called Erin Cordes to the witness stand. Cordes indicated she watched the Waukesha Christmas parade from West and Wisconsin – which was near the end of the parade route – and saw a police officer fire "three shots at the vehicle."

"We stayed by the house in shock for a little bit," Cordes testified, unsure at that time what was happening.

Cordes stated a short time later she and her family had run into Darrell Books – he had come out of the bushes. She positively identified Brooks in court – after he removed his mask.

Erin Cordes

"It appeared he came from out behind two houses," Cordes said.

Cordes testified Brooks asked if she or her husband had a phone he could use. After getting the phone, Cordes stated Brooks appeared to be calling his mother – to call him an Uber.

"There was a sense of urgency and he needed it now," Cordes said.

Darrell Brooks at Aries Industries Inc after coming in contact with Erin Cordes

Cordes also testified Brooks was cold and asked her and her husband where there was a place he could warm up.

Anthony Winters, Lyft driver

Anthony Winters, a Lyft driver, testified next for the state. Winters testified he was called for a ride – at a company that was closed.

"I was told I was looking for a Black guy with dreadlocks," Winters said.

But when Winters arrived at the pickup location, he said the parking lot was empty – there was no one there.

Anthony Winters, Lyft driver

"I got out of the car, knocked on the door, sent a message saying there was no one around," Winters testified.

Winters said he waited more than seven minutes, nobody showed up, and he then canceled the ride.

Daniel Rider, Brooks showed up at his doorstep

Daniel Rider testified next. He testified Brooks show up on his doorstep in Waukesha.

"There was a man who rang my Ring doorbell, said he was homeless and cold and needed my phone," Rider said.

Rider said it was unusual because it was a cold that November day and Brooks had a t-shirt and no shoes.

Daniel Rider

"I didn’t get the verbal interaction with him on camera because it only records 20 seconds," Rider said.

Rider then described what was captured by his Ring doorbell – and that there were four clips submitted to police of Brooks going up to his door. Those clips were played in court – and Rider was given an opportunity to describe what was seen in that video.

Darrell Brooks at Daniel Rider's home

On cross-examination, Rider admitted to Brooks that he sold the video footage.

"We were getting bombarded with media requests, and we worked with an agent and I don’t know what we got on the back end," Rider said.

Rebecca Carpenter, Village of Big Bend Police Department, detained Brooks

After a lunch break, the state proceeded with its case by calling Officer Rebecca Carpenter to the stand. She works for the Village of Big Bend Police Department.

"I heard a broadcast there had been shots fired," said Carpenter. "Squads on my channel…started to say they were placing injured people and taking them to the hospital."

She said she then started driving toward downtown Waukesha.

From there, Carpenter responded to Elizabeth Street after hearing there was a man going door-to-door asking for people's phones to call an Uber. She said she and other officers started looking for this person.

Rebecca Carpenter, Village of Big Bend Police Department

Officer Carpenter told the court that during her encounter with Brooks on Elizabeth Street, he identified himself as Darrell Brooks. She first saw him on Daniel Rider's porch.

Darrell Brooks during his interaction with Rebecca Carpenter

"I first saw him standing on the porch," said Carpenter. "He appeared to be rather agitated."

Carpenter said it was cold that night. Brooks was in a T-shirt and no shoes. Carpenter said she asked the man to identify himself by name. He said his name was "Darrell Brooks."

"I was coming from the parade route, I have a friend over there. Did I do something?" Brooks asked Carpenter in the body camera video.

In the body camera video, Brooks is heard asking Carpenter, 'Can I please just sit up?" He told a second officer his name was "Darrell Brooks." Carpenter asked, "Where are your shoes?" Brooks said his flip-flops were in Rider’s house. No shoes were inside.

Carpenter said she took an ID, a credit card and a car key from Brooks. Carpenter said she found a sandwich in Brooks’ pocket. Rider made Brooks a sandwich after knocking on his door, telling Rider he was homeless.

No weapons were found during a search of Brooks, who was taken to a squad car because he "was not dressed for the weather."

Darrell Brooks at Daniel Rider's home

Carpenter testified Brooks was wearing "jogging pants." On cross, Brooks questioned Carpenter about whether the pants the suspect was wearing in the body camera video were really blue jeans.

He also asked about the police report.

"Do you recall writing the subject was being detained for investigative purposes…" asked Brooks.

"At the time, I was not fully aware of the circumstances," said Carpenter.

She said she "knew people had been hurt" and she knew shots were fired, but she didn't know the "magnitude."

"Just that something violent had happened," she said.

Brooks asked if she gave him a reason as to why he was being detained. She said he was informed he was being detained for investigative purposes -- "an answer that's appropriate for the circumstances."

"I did not have a lot of information to give you, sir," said Carpenter.

"You keep saying 'you,'" said Brooks. "Who is the 'you' that you keep referring to?"

"You, Darrell Brooks. The defendant. Seated at the defense table," said Carpenter.

Brooks also asked about why she was called to the area, and she said it was for "suspicious behavior." She said she had her gun drawn because she knew that shots were fired.

"I did not know by whom," she said. "I did not know who had done shooting."

"Any reason to believe that the shots came from the suspect?" asked Brooks.

"I did not know," said Carpenter.

Rebecca Carpenter's body camera video

She noted that the shots fired incident happened "in the general area of the parade," and Brooks asked whether the area she was searching on Elizabeth street was in the "general area of the parade." She noted it's a few blocks away.

Brooks asked about why Carpenter stayed at the scene for "hours."

"When there is a crime scene that potentially spans blocks, everything needs to be searched for evidence. Witnesses need to be located. Once things are gone, they are gone," she said.

Brooks asked about the body camera video in which "the suspect gave you his name."

"That's correct," said Carpenter.

On re-direct, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow asked how Brooks ended up on the ground.

"We instructed him to put his hands up and then to get down on the ground," she said.

Carpenter was asked if they threw him to the ground.

"We did not," she said.

Garrett Luling, Waukesha police officer, responded to Brooks' detention

Garrett Luling

Next up for the state was Garrett Luling, Waukesha police officer, who said he heard a subject was going door-to-door.

He said he saw three officers detaining a subject on the front lawn of a home at gunpoint at 550 Elizabeth Street.

Luling identified that subject as Darrell Brooks. He identified Darrell Brooks as the defendant.

He said he did not see Brooks slammed to the ground or any use of force toward Brooks.

Opper asked Luling if there was any significance to that name. Luling said he knew Officer Moss, who previously testified, had checked the red SUV, finding documentation belonging to a Darrell Brooks.

"Black Ford key" found in search of Darrell Brooks

Luling said he searched Brooks before he was placed into a squad. He said he found a "black Ford key."

Luling said Brooks questioned why he was being detained. He said he told Brooks he was being detained because he matched the description from an incident in the downtown area. He didn't mention the parade.

On cross, Brooks asked Luling whether Officer Moss said a witness indicated they saw multiple suspects exit the vehicle. Luling said two officers heard there may have been more than one suspect who ran from the vehicle.

"I recall there being a description of either a light-skinned Black male or possibly a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, as well as the possibility of a white male with curly brown hair," said Luling.

Luling then described how he was ordered by Officer Moss to set up a perimeter.

Brooks asked if he recalled being advised that the male Black had possibly fled southbound, and the male white had possibly fled northbound. An objection from the state was sustained.

Brooks asked Luling what the person being detained was wearing. He stated a red T-shirt and blue jeans. Brooks asked if they were jogging pants. Luling confirmed they were blue jeans.

The defendant asked why the person was being detained.

"You were being detained for being involved in a crash in the downtown area," said Luling.

Brooks, reading from the report that Luling said he wrote, Brooks asked if he recalled stating, "I was confident that Brooks was either the driver or the passenger of the striking vehicle."

Luling said this was in his report but, "I didn’t say that. It was an internal dialogue with myself…"

Brooks asks if, at time of the report, he was confident there was more than one person in the vehicle. Luling said "no." Brooks asked why he wrote it in that fashion.

"I was confident that you were involved with that vehicle in the crash in the downtown area," said Luling.

Brooks asked why Luling referred to a passenger. Luling said initial reports claimed there may have been a passenger that fled from the vehicle.

Brooks asked Luling, "Where is the footage of you finding the key" to the Ford SUV. Luling said he was not wearing a body camera when he responded on Elizabeth Street.

Luling was asked if he hard a horn, and Luling said "no." Brooks asked if there was any reason why he included in his report that there was a vehicle blaring its horn. An objection from the state was sustained.

Brooks then went into his usual questioning about whether the witness filed a claim in the matter, who subpoenaed him, if he knows anyone who filed a complaint and whether an entity is a "living, breathing human."

FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in this case.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.