Damage reported after strong storm blows through Ocala

Debris and trees blown down in Ocala after heavy rains, winds blow through the area.

Damage reported near State Road 200, where the roof of an animal clinic has been damaged, along with several pieces of styropfoam across 43rd Street.

Ocala Police say it was a possible tornado that damaged multiple buildings and vehicles near the 3900 block of State Road 200.

"The National Weather Service has not classified the activity in the area as a tornado, nor has any tornado warnings been issued in that area," according to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

All lanes on SR 200 from SW 38 Court and SW 43 Street according to police.