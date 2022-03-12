Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
7
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Damage reported after strong storm blows through Ocala

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Heavy storm damage reported in Ocala

Debris and trees blown down in Ocala after heavy rains, winds blow through the area.

OCALA, Fla. - Debris and trees blown down in Ocala after heavy rains, winds blow through the area. 

Damage reported near State Road 200, where the roof of an animal clinic has been damaged, along with several pieces of styropfoam across 43rd Street. 

Ocala Police say it was a possible tornado that damaged multiple buildings and vehicles near the 3900 block of State Road 200. 

"The National Weather Service has not classified the activity in the area as a tornado, nor has any tornado warnings been issued in that area," according to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. 

All lanes on SR 200 from SW 38 Court and SW 43 Street according to police. 