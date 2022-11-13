Six killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport

Six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two historic planes during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed the deaths early Saturday morning.

Jenkins says authorities are continuing to work on investigating the crash and notifying family members.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided just after 1 p.m. on Saturday during the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow. There were between 4,000 to 6,000 spectators at the show.

Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows the planes colliding and then bursting into flames after hitting the ground.

The Allied Pilots Association said two of its members – Terry Barker and Len Root – were among those who died in the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash to determine the exact causes.

The team from the NTSB arrived in Dallas on Saturday night.