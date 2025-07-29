Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day: How you can support children's hospitals on Thursday

The Brief On July 31, Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day donates $1+ from each Blizzard purchased to support local children's hospitals, including Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The event supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DQ has raised over $185 million through this effort.



Ice cream for a cause! On Thursday, Dairy Queen is inviting the community to take part in Miracle Treat Day, a one-day initiative dedicated to supporting local children's hospitals.

When is Miracle Treat Day?

What we know:

Miracle Treat Day will take place on July 31.

At participating Dairy Queen locations, for every Blizzard Treat purchased, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals – including Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children – through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the company said in a news release.

‘Makes a real difference’

What they're saying:

"Participating in Miracle Treat Day at DQ is a tasty and meaningful way for anyone to turn their Blizzard Treat purchase into something that makes a real difference for children in their local community," Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), said in a statement.

"We are proud of our longtime partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and can’t wait to turn Blizzard Treats into smiles and make this the most impactful Miracle Treat Day yet!"

Dig deeper:

Find a participating Dairy Queen in your area at DQ.com.

By the numbers:

Through its 41-year partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Dairy Queen said it has helped raise over $185 million for children's hospitals.