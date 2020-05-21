CVS opening additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Central Florida

article

CVS Health is adding 37 additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites across the Sunshine State, including in Central Florida.

The new sites will open on Friday, May 22, adding to the 10 locations previously opened on May 15.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

The new testing sites opening Friday will be located at:

5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829

839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

There are current testing sites open at:

2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City

221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs

South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

Advertisement

The sites will use self-swab tests. CVS Health says they hope to open up to 1,000 locations across the country to help during the pandemic. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

| THE LATEST COVID-19 |

Patients must stay in their cars where they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru to be given a test kit. A team member will observe the test to make sure it is done properly.

Results can be expected in about 3 days.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.