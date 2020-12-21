CVS Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Florida long-term care facilities

article

CVS Health announced that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities as the country works to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it will be giving vaccines in facilities across 12 states this week, including Florida. They expect to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities.

"Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges," said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones."

Teams with CVS Pharmacy will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their first shot and critical booster. They expect to complete the long-term care facility vaccinations in about 12 weeks.

Vaccinations will begin this week in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28 and in Puerto Rico on Jan. 4.