Cuteness alert! FWC researchers track, care for rare Florida panther cubs

The Brief Florida wildlife officials checked on three Florida panther cubs, less than a month old, as part of conservation efforts. Researchers dewormed, microchipped, and collected genetic samples from the cubs, whose survival rate is below 32%. Supporters can help protect the species by donating or purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate.



Florida panther survival rate troubles conservationists

What we know:

Florida wildlife officials recently checked on three Florida panther cubs, all less than a month old. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been tracking their mother, identified as FP269, and located her den.

The backstory:

Florida panthers are an endangered species, and researchers monitor them closely to aid conservation efforts. The cubs were dewormed, microchipped, and had genetic samples taken to help track their health and lineage. However, their survival rate is low, estimated at under 32%.

What you can do:

Florida panthers face significant threats, including habitat loss and vehicle collisions. Conservationists work to protect the species, and the public can support efforts through donations or purchasing "Protect the Panther" license plates.

What they're saying:

FWC officials emphasize the importance of monitoring and intervention. Their ongoing research helps improve survival rates, but continued support is crucial for the panther population’s future.

