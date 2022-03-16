Curfew enacted for unsupervised kids in New Smyrna Beach

The City of New Smyrna Beach is enacting a curfew for unsupervised kids under the age of 18. It goes into effect late Wednesday evening and applies to children who are not with adults.

The 60-day curfew for the unaccompanied youth is effective within city limits from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and legal holidays.

Penalties include a written warning for the first violation and $50 to $100 fine or community service applied at the hourly minimum wage rate for each subsequent violation.

City commissioners enacted the measure as part of emergency ordinance approved during a special meeting convened Wednesday, March 16 to address public safety concerns related to recent large, disruptive spring break gatherings along Flagler Avenue and other beachside areas.

Exceptions apply to youth who are accompanied by a parent, guardian, or verified supervising adult; married; homeless; traveling with parental consent, while engaged in lawful employment, or to exercise protected First Amendment rights; by exception during special events; responding to an emergency that requires the youth’s immediate attention; or on a swale or sidewalk abutting the place where the youth resides.

