Cruise expert talks about how a woman who went overboard Royal Caribbean ship was rescued

A woman who fell off Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas cruise ship is recovering, after being rescued over the weekend.

Cellphone video showed her being put in an ambulance.

"The whole mood, even the cruise director, was, you could tell it was very somber for a brief time," passenger Matthew Kuhn, who saw the rescue, said. "When they found her, it was like people were relieved. There was just a sense of okay, cool. No one died on our cruise."

"Thankfully her life was saved, and hopefully it doesn’t happen again." Stewart Chiron, The Cruise Guy said. He explained to FOX 35 News how rescuers saved the passenger.

"The woman went overboard. They were able to throw off the emergency buoys and smoke flare in order to mark where she was, get that ship turned around and get her back on the ship," Chiron said.

RELATED STORY: ‘They found her!’: Witness describes rescue of woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship

Royal Caribbean released a statement saying in part: "The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest. Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board. Our Care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their traveling party."

Data shows only 28% of people who go overboard are safely rescued.

Chiron said cruise lines take safety seriously. "They're using the best available equipment in order to detect these situations. They have various camera systems and some have thermos readings."

While details weren’t available about how the woman fell off, Chiron said, "People when acting recklessly against the safety measures already in place, unfortunate accidents happen."

He recommended parents talk to their children and take safety measures before heading out. "We removed the balcony furniture, put it inside so this way they had nothing to climb on, but we told them what they were able to do and not able to do," Chiron said.