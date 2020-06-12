Crowds gather at Pulse throughout the day to mark anniversary of mass shooting

Friday marks four years since the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando where 49 innocent lives were lost too soon.

Each year, mourners gather at the site where the tragedy took place, but this year, because of COVID-19, the remembrance ceremony has moved online.

The annual remembrance ceremony has been pretaped and will be shown on the onePULSE Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The ceremony will include the reading of the 49 names by family members, remarks from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and of course onePULSE founder Barbara Poma. Poems will be read and there will be music.

One pulse survivor Brandon Wolf tells FOX 35 News that the pain of what happened on June 12 is something he deals with every day.

"We are 4 years from Pulse which was a very traumatic event for me. We are also dealing with coronavirus which has killed over 110,000 people. We are dealing with this confrontation with systemic racism and police violence. So I guess it is safe to say that I'm ok, but like a lot of other people, I'm overwhelmed."

The Pulse memorial is closed to the public on Friday because of social distancing. Only Pulse survivors, loved ones of those we lost, and first responders will be allowed to come to the site.