DeLand man honored for stopping alleged attack on teen at bus stop

The Brief Joseph Wells was publicly recognized by the City of DeLand for intervening in a knife attack on a 13-year-old boy. The suspect, Christopher Schwable, had recently been released from jail and remains in custody facing aggravated assault and child abuse charges. Volusia County Schools announced plans to increase monitoring at bus stops following the incident.



A DeLand man who intervened to stop an attack on a middle school student at a bus stop was honored this week for what city officials described as extraordinary bravery.

Joseph Wells received the city of DeLand’s Distinguished Citizen Service Award for helping save a 13-year-old boy who police say was being threatened and choked by a man armed with a knife.

The backstory:

The incident occurred about two weeks ago at a bus stop near Southwestern Middle School.

According to police, the suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Schwable, had recently been released from jail when he approached the student, threatened him and pulled out a knife. Investigators said the boy was being assaulted when Wells drove by, noticed what was happening and stopped to intervene.

Before officers arrived, Joseph Wells drove by, saw the attack, and intervened. Using a toolbox for protection, Wells struck Schwable in self-defense and held him down until law enforcement arrived.

At a Monday night city commission meeting, Wells was publicly honored for his courage and selflessness, receiving the Distinguished Citizen Service Award. Police and city leaders called his actions extraordinary, noting that seconds mattered in protecting the child.

Wells also received the FOX 35 Care Force Award.

What they're saying:

Jason Umberger, DeLand Police Chief, praised Wells’ bravery.

"You have made a profound impact on the life of not only this young man but all of our lives."

Wells described his motivation simply.

"I didn’t want anything bad to happen to the kid and then, after he came at me with the knife, I was like, okay, I have to take control of the situation."

What's next:

Schwable remains in custody, facing charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault. Volusia County Schools said they are now working to increase monitoring at bus stops across the community to prevent future incidents.