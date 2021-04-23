Crossfit Winter Park donates workouts to human trafficking victims

CrossFit Winter Park is gifting strength and confidence to those in need.

The gym donated three months of workouts to the women who live at Samaritan’s Village, a nonprofit that offers a safe place for women who have been victims of human trafficking.

"They’ve just been in a situation the majority of their lives where everything was controlled for them," CrossFit Winter Park Owner Stephanie Nickitas said. "They were told what to eat, what to wear, amongst other things."

The idea came about after the gym donated gifts to the women around Christmastime.

"So, then I just kind of had my brain turning and just kind of understanding this situation these ladies are in, and wouldn’t it be great if we could teach them a little bit about health and fitness and taking care of their bodies?" Nickitas said.

The five women from Samaritan Village took their first class earlier this month.

"It went really well," Samaritan Village Executive Director Dee Coleman said. "The ladies had a good time. They were tired. They were sore afterward, but I think they walked away with an enthusiasm and an excitement for just strengthening themselves."

The organization is thankful for the donation.

"This was just an extension of their generosity through providing these services and we’re just really grateful for people in the community like them," Coleman said.

