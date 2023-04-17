Crosley Green surrenders to Florida Department of Corrections after 2 years of freedom

A man who spent 32 years in prison but was recently released is back behind bars.

Earlier this year, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Crosley Green. The 65-year-old Florida man from Brevard County was convicted by an all-white jury in 1989 and sentenced to death in connection to a murder in Titusville.

Green spent 19 of those 32 years in prison on death row for a murder he said he did not commit. His attorneys said there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime, his fingerprints were not found on the scene, and key witness notes were withheld during an initial trial pointing to another suspect.

He protested his conviction until he was given a conditional release in 2021 when it was overturned by a federal court. However, a three-judge appeals court then reversed the overturned conviction, before the high court declined to hear the case.

MORE HEADLINES:

Green surrendered to the Florida Department of Corrections in Orlando on Monday after enjoying two years of freedom.

"The last two years have been the best years of my life. I reunited with my family and met my grandkids for the first time. I learned a new job that I really love. I’ve enjoyed worshiping with my church in Titusville. And I’ve begun new relationships that have changed my life. I would like to live the years I have left in freedom and peace," Mr. Green said.

"Today is a dark day for justice, but Crosley Green’s faith points him to the hope of a better day ahead," said Keith Harrison, a partner at Crowell & Moring who has led the fight for his freedom for the past 15 years. "The only avenues left to pursue are parole or clemency, and we are hopeful that the State will see that no public interest is served by keeping Mr. Green behind bars."

Green remains optimistic.

"I have faith in God that He will find a way. I believe He will show everyone who is willing to look at my case that I deserve to be free," he said. "I am not bitter. I am not down and out. I am trying to set an example of faith and hope for my family, for my church, and for my town."

