U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Crosley Green case

A man who was recently released from prison after 32 years behind bars is likely heading back behind bars.

The United States Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of Crosley Green. The 65-year-old Florida man from Brevard County was convicted by an all-white jury in 1989 and sent to death after a murder in Titusville. His attorneys say there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime, his fingerprints were not found on the scene, and key witness notes were withheld during an initial trial pointing to another suspect.

Green spent three decades behind bars protesting his conviction until he was given a conditional release in 2021 when his conviction was overturned by a federal court. However, a three-judge appeals court then reversed the overturned conviction, which meant he could be sent back to prison depending on how the high court ruled. The court declined to hear the case, which will likely send him back to prison.

Green was emotional during a press conference today where he thanked his family, friends, attorneys, and supporters. "Since I’ve been home, I’ve gotten to know my sisters, my niece, son, brothers, sisters," Green said. "I don’t want this taken from me. I want to keep going on like I’m going on."

He also said that even though he will likely go back to prison, his fight is certainly not over. "If it's necessary, I'm here and I'm willing and able to keep fighting. That's something I will never give up."

His attorneys also pointed out that there is practically no other legal pathway for him because the Supreme Court is the court of last resort. So, while Crosley is likely to be heading back to prison for the rest of his life, he is also asking for clemency. That can only happen if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or the parole board decides to grant him his freedom again.