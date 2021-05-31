Crews searching for missing swimmer in Lake Osceola

A massive search continues in Winter Park for a swimmer who was reported lost in Lake Osceola.

Officials say the swimmer is a 21-year-old man. He was reportedly on a boat with others but got off to swim and was not seen again.

The search started at around 7:30 p.m. according to officials, and it now is considered a recovery mission.

"Right now, we're continuing the search…divers are still underwater," said Lt. Garvin McComie with the Winter Park Police Department shortly after 10 p.m.

Lt. McComie said that the search was a multi-agency operation as Winter Park Police was assisted by Winter Park Fire Rescue as well as the Maitland Police Department and Maitland Fire Rescue. Officers with the Florida Wildlife Commission were also called to help while aerial surveillance was provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

McComie said search efforts will continue through the night and the entire lake is considered a search area.

"It doesn't matter if it's day or night, we're going to go through what we need to as far as to make sure the person is found," he added.

