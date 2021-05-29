Crews searching for missing paddleboarder in Orlando lake

Crews are searching for a man they say fell off his paddleboard in Lake Barton and never resurfaced.

This is near the Orlando Executive Airport.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say the paddleboarder's friends told them they were out on the lake with their paddleboards when the 39-year-old victim fell in and never came back up.

After searching for around 90 minutes, they called 911.

The house is listed as an Airbnb rental and neighbors tell FOX 35 News that sadly they are not surprised something like this happened.

"Because of the parties that go on there and the drinking," one neighbor told FOX 35's Matt Trezza. "And just the activity that we see. My husband has always said that it was just a matter of time that it was going to happen. And other neighbors have felt the same thing."

Helicopters and divers continue to search. The investigation is ongoing.

