Cats found in deplorable conditions at DeLand inn; several dead

The Brief Authorities are investigating after 19 cats were found in poor conditions at a DeLand inn, with several already dead. Some cats died after rescue, while 12 survivors are being treated at a county shelter. Officials are still working to determine the cause and whether abuse occurred.



Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after 19 cats were found in deplorable conditions at a DeLand inn.

Several animals were found dead or in critical condition, they said.

The backstory:

Officials said they responded to the At-Home Express Tangerine Inn at 3870 U.S. 17 after a resident reported a strong odor coming from multiple rooms at the property.

"They were very concerned ... the smell was so strong and a significant amount of ammonia coming specifically," said Angela Miedema, director of Volusia County Animal Services.

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When animal control officers arrived, three cats were already dead. Four others were rushed to an emergency veterinarian, where two more later died. Twelve surviving cats are now being treated at the county’s animal shelter.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Authorities are investigating after 19 cats were found in poor conditions at a DeLand inn, with several already dead.

"Unfortunately, the first room we went into, all we found was deceased cats. There were none living. So we wanted to check on the others, and we found several in critical care," Miedema said.

Officials said many of the surviving animals remain in serious condition but are improving with care.

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"What we are looking for right now is any exposures or upper respiratory infections — for humans, that would be a common cold," Miedema said.

The University of Florida is examining the deceased cats to determine the cause of death and whether any abuse occurred.

Authorities are also working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine what charges, if any, could be filed against the owner.