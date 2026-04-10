Man accused of beating Chihuahua arrested in Brevard County

The Brief A Brevard County man is accused of severely beating a Chihuahua, authorities said. Deputies arrested Kyle Nesbitt after the alleged attack on the dog named Bear. Officials say the animal suffered serious injuries and the case remains under investigation.



A man in Brevard County is accused of severely beating a Chihuahua after the dog urinated on a bed, authorities said.

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Nesbitt, 41, and walked him into jail, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Investigators say the dog, named Bear, belonged to Nesbitt’s ex-girlfriend. Authorities allege Nesbitt attacked the animal and left it on a back porch.

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Nesbitt, 41.

Officials said the dog suffered serious injuries, including a knocked-out tooth and severe swelling that left its eyes shut.

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"Anyone who can harm an animal like this has no place in our community," the sheriff said, adding that those accused of animal abuse should be kept behind bars to prevent further harm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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