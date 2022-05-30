Crews search for possible missing person in Lake Monroe

Authorities in Seminole County received a tip that a woman jumped into Lake Monroe and did not resurface. Now, emergency response crews are searching an area of the lake near Veterans Memorial Park in Sanford.

"We are still working to verify whether or not a person did jump in the water," said Bianca Gillett a spokesperson for the Sanford Police and Fire Departments.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is assisting Seminole County Fire Rescue in the search. Boats are slowly combing over an area near the shoreline as a crowd has gathered along the RIverWalk. Some roads in Sanford are closed off to traffic, including parts of East and West Seminole Blvd. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

