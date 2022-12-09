Crews in Daytona Beach Shores racing to protect homes from beach erosion

Homeowners hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole now fear their homes could face more damage.

High tides and large waves are expected this weekend and can eat away at even more of the beach that's mostly already gone.

A subcontractor from FEMA is installing a temporary seawall to protect homes from the high tides.

Crews are hoping that the weather expected this weekend isn't going to set them back further.

"We're gonna have some more beach erosion which is gonna create more problems for us when we're trying to figure out how to put up our permanent structures, how to repair our stuff and get us back into place," said Daytona Beach Shores resident Robin White.

With the holiday season here, residents are trying to have the best spirit they can.