Crews battle multiple brush fires in Seminole County

Officials with the Seminole County Fire Department battled two separate brush fires within the county on Sunday.

The fires were located in the area of Morgan Alderman Road and State Road 46 and another in the area of the 1300 block of Snowhill Road, according to the department.

Crews did not reveal what led to the brush fires.

The fire did not create a threat to any area homes or buildings, according to the fire department.