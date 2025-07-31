SpaceX Crew-11 rocket launch scrubbed due to weather, officials say

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed Thursday's Crew-11 launch from the Keenbdy Space Center in Florida due to weather violations.

The team will try to launch on Friday, Aug. 1, at 11:43 a.m.

Original story below:

NASA and SpaceX are launching the Crew-11 mission to the ISS on Thursday, July 31, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is set for 12:09 p.m. EDT. The four-person crew will spend time aboard the station conducting science and tech experiments. Crew-11 is SpaceX's 11th crew rotation and 12th astronaut flight to the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, including the Demo-2 test mission.



NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for another milestone moment as they prepare to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday afternoon.

This mission marks the next exciting chapter in their partnership to support long-duration human spaceflight and cutting-edge research in low-Earth orbit.

FOX 35 News will provide live updates on the launch below.

Launch scrubbed

12:09 p.m. | SpaceX and NASA are standing down due to weather violations. A backup opportunity is expected to open on Friday, Aug. 1, at 11:43 a.m.

Fueling begins for SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

11:49 a.m. | Fueling of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is now in progress. Rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen are currently being loaded into the first stage, according to NASA. In just a few minutes, fueling of the second stage will also begin.

Weather is a go for liftoff

11:35 a.m. | Launch weather teams now predict a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch pad for liftoff. Previously there was an 85% chance.

Crew-11 boards SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft

11:34 a.m. | The crew access arm has retracted, and the Dragon spacecraft’s launch escape system is now armed, ensuring the Crew-11 astronauts can safely escape in case of an emergency during the first 12 minutes of flight. Propellant loading is set to begin soon.

9:47 a.m. | The crew has completed communication checks and rotated their seats for launch, while SpaceX's pad team prepares to close the hatch—marking the last Earthbound faces the astronauts will see until splashdown at the end of their mission.

9:24 a.m. | Crew-11 astronauts have boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. They arrived at Launch Complex 39A shortly after 9 a.m.

Before boarding their spacecraft, all four crew members signed the interior wall of the "White Room"—an area at the end of the crew access arm that provides access to the spacecraft. The name "White Room" dates back to NASA’s Gemini era.

When and where is the launch?

What we know:

Liftoff is set for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.

Crew-11 will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a four-person international team toward a six-month mission aboard the ISS.

Meet the Crew

Commander: Zena Cardman (NASA)

Pilot: Mike Fincke (NASA)

Mission Specialist: Kimiya Yui (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Mission Specialist: Oleg Platonov (Roscosmos)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, Jaxa astronaut Kimiya Yui, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, and NASA astronaut Zena Cardman depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Control Building at the Kennedy Space Center for Expand

What is the purpose of the Crew-11 mission?

Big picture view:

Once aboard the ISS, the team will spend about six months conducting scientific experiments, running technology demos, and preparing for future exploration — including the Moon and beyond. Their work supports both life on Earth and future human missions into deep space.

Crew-11 is the 11th crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its 12th flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA's Commercial Crew Program.