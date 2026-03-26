Crayola Experience Orlando offering free crayons: How to get a box

The Brief The Crayola Experience has brought back the Million Crayon Giveaway. For a limited time, people can create a custom 32-count crayon box by picking out colors at the attraction. To participate in the giveaway, online registration is required.



The Crayola Experience is giving away free boxes of crayons for a limited time.

The attraction, located inside the Florida Mall, has brought back the Million Crayon Giveaway.

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Visitors can create their own 32-count crayon box starting March 31, which is National Crayon Day. They will be able to pick out colors from the attraction's 40-foot Pick Your Pack wall, which features 74 different colors, including Dandelion, which has been brought out of retirement.

The Crayola Experience will also have Dandelion-themed activities from March 31 to April 5. Activities will include a Dandelion photo backdrop, a Dandelion coloring station and a meet-and-greet with crayon character Dan D.

The 40-foot Pick Your Pack wall at the Crayola Experience features half a million crayons. (Courtesy: Crayola Experience)

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How to get your free box of crayons

The Million Crayon Giveaway runs through May 31 while supplies last.

To get a free box of crayons, visitors must register online.

A date to visit the attraction and pick out crayons will be made during sign up. Reservations are available on a first come, first served basis.

There's a limit of two crayon boxes per household, according to the Crayola Experience.

What is the Crayola Experience?

The Crayola Experience is an indoor attraction that features interactive experiences and activities themed to crayons and Crayola products.

The Orlando location opened at the Florida Mall in 2015. Other locations include Easton, Pennsylvania and The Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota.