Crashes after dark involving pedestrians increase on Halloween, according to FHP

On Thursday, Halloween, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are reminding residents who plan to participate in Halloween festivities to prioritize safety.

"Data shows that each year, as trick-or-treating begins, and it gets dark, the number of crashes involving pedestrians increases, with 7 p.m. being the peak time", according to FHP.

FLHSMV and FHP provided some Halloween safety tips for drivers and the little ghouls and goblins taking to the streets for trick-or-treating.

Be Safe, be seen. Ensure your costumes are visible in the dark and that others can see you, especially if you plan on crossing the street or roadways.

Slow down, stay alert, and use caution . Costumes may impair a child’s ability to see and hear approaching cars, preventing them from quickly moving out of the roadway.

Pay attention and reduce distractions . Remember, distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or your mind off driving.

Enter and exit driveways slowly , and always check behind your vehicle before backing up.

Use sidewalks or crosswalks whenever possible . If sidewalks are unavailable, walk facing traffic as close to the curb as possible.

Watch for children walking in the street, especially those without sidewalks. On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

For more Halloween safety tips you can visit the FLHSMV's website.