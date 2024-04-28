1 hospitalized after vehicle drives through Florida apartment gate near pool, fire officials say

One person was transported to the hospital after officials with the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said a vehicle crashed through a gate at an apartment complex on Sunday.

It happened at the Lymestone Ranch Apartments, where officials said a vehicle left Glencoe Road and drove through the gate near the apartment's pool deck.

Officials have not yet said what caused the driver to crash through the gate.

It isn't clear if the driver struck anyone or was the one transported to the hospital.