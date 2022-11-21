Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a.

Traffic cameras in the area appear to show a truck that has flipped over on its side, blocking the interstate. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

(Florida 511 camera)

Watch Good Day Orlando in the above video player for live updates.