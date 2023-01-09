Crash on I-4 at Central Florida Parkway causing traffic delays in Orlando: FHP

A crash on Interstate 4 at Central Florida Parkway in Orlando has all westbound lanes blocked in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic has been at a standstill since at least before 7 a.m.

To get around the backups, drivers traveling westbound on I-4 are encouraged to get off before the State Road 528 and take Turkey Lake Road to Palm Parkway to Apopka Vineland, and then back onto I-4.

(FDOT camera)

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and if anyone is hurt.

