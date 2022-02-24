CPAC kicks off in Orlando on Thursday

The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, kicks off Thursday in Orlando. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party will be there.

It is one of the most influential political gatherings held in the country each year. Thousands of people come out to hear from conservatives like former President Donald Trump.

"Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world," the website reads.

And as is tradition, the conference is set to include a straw poll, which typically asks attendees to assess the president's performance, share their feelings on administration policies and give predictions for the 2024 election.

Fox News first obtained the 2022 CPAC agenda, which includes speeches from prominent politicians as well as panels focused on political issues facing the party and the nation.

Some of the panels include "Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents;" "The First Amendment Fund: Defending the Canceled"; "Fire Fauci" and "Woke, Inc."

FOX 35 News spoke with a political science professor who says Florida politics are crossing with national politics because many high-profile Republican leaders represent the Sunshine State.

"We sorta have an intersection between Florida and national: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. It's a big deal."

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 03: Republican candidate for Florida governor Ron DeSantis waits to be introduced during an event put on by the Police Benevolent Association in Palm Beach County on October 3, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. DeSantis Expand

The professor also says something to watch out for is the relationship between Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis. They both made statements about running for president which could lead to some friction.

CPAC will be held from Feb. 24-27 at The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

Others listed as featured speakers at the event are Sean Hannity, Sen. Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck and Candace Owens.

