COVID vaccine available at Lake middle schools for students age 12 and older

Lake County Schools, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Lake, will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students age 12 and older at select middle schools across the county next week.

Employees, community residents, and other eligible children also are welcome to participate in the district’s vaccination events.

Parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who is seeking a vaccine.

Health experts have advised that in most cases, the COVID vaccine should be administered alone, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after the administration of any other vaccine, including routine immunizations required for school.

A fact sheet about the Pfizer vaccine and consent forms that should be completed in advance and brought to the vaccination sites will be emailed to district employees and parents of children who attend Lake County Schools, including charter schools.



The distribution schedule is as follows:

Carver Middle School -- Tuesday, May 18, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

East Ridge Middle School -- Wednesday, May 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cecil E. Gray Middle School -- Wednesday, May 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eustis Middle School -- Thursday, May 20, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Times, dates, and locations for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be announced at a later time.

Information provided by Lake County Schools.