COVID testing demand increases as cases continue to climb

Florida is also seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

There are now over 11,000 patients across the state – an all-time high. It's enough to fill the University of Central Florida's basketball arena.

Those numbers are driving up demand for COVID-19 testing. The testing site at Orange County's Barnett Park has been seeing long lines all week, forcing the county to open up another testing site at Econ Soccer Complex to try to help with the long waits.

At Barnett Park, the site has been reaching capacity and shutting down early for the past couple of weeks now as COVID cases surge, but with a new site now open, officials hope to relieve some of that stress.

The Econ location is for testing only. Barnett Park is a COVID testing site and vaccination site. No appointments are necessary. The vaccine and testing are free of charge, but you are asked to bring your medical insurance card.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week.

