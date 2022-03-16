COVID exposure cancels Theranos exec Sunny Balwani opening statements

article

Less than an hour after Theranos executive Sunny Balwani walked into a San Jose federal courthouse on Wednesday, a judge canceled opening statements because someone on the jury was exposed to someone with COVID.

The judge called it a "limited, limited exposure" and said he hoped to be back in session "sooner rather than later."

It wasn't exactly clear, but it appeared as though the case might resume on Friday.

Balwani is Theranos founder's Elizabeth Holmes ex-boyfriend and was second-in-command at the now disgraced blood-testing Silicon Valley company.

Like Holmes, Balwani faces multiple fraud charges as a co-conspirator in misleading investors and patients.

Prosecutors say Balwaini and Holmes falsely told investors that the company's proprietary technology could perform a wide range of blood tests using only a drop of blood and also grossly exaggerated Theranos's financial standing and profitability.

Prosecutors aren't saying whether they will call Holmes to testify against balwani.

During her trial, Holmes testified that Balwani sexually and psychologically abused her and controlled her life.

In January, a jury found Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy.

Her sentencing has been delayed until September.

The Theranos saga captivated much of the country and is now also the subject of a Hulu series called 'The Dropout.