COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at Flagler County bars, restaurants

The City of Palm Coast is no longer requiring masks to be worn inside city facilities.

The city says because more than 44% of the population in Flagler County has been vaccinated, they are working toward removing that mask mandate entirely on May 4. The City Council will consider revoking the citywide mandate.

Flagler County says fewer people are getting the vaccine even though more people are eligible. Now they're getting creative to administer more vaccines.

"We've started seeing numbers coming down a little bit," explained Gretchen Smith, the spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County.

She detailed a new plan to get shots into people's arms.

"All along, our goal and our strategy was to eventually move out to places where people are," she said.

They are going to different places to get people vaccinated. On Wednesday, they were in Finn's Beachside Pub in Flagler Beach.

"We're hoping to vaccinate employees at bars and restaurants and also to try to capture people who are at a younger demographic," she added.

So far, more than 50,000 people in the county have gotten the shot; however, over the past two weeks, the numbers have dropped dramatically. Now they are making a push to get those numbers back up and the community is helping out.

"Right now, we probably have about six or seven restaurants and also businesses that are interested in hosting events like this," Smith said.

For a full list of locations in Flagler County, visit the county website here.

