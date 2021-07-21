Drivers line up at a COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Barnett Park

The line at Orlando’s Barnett Park seemed to go on and on. Cars one after another for COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

"I don't have any symptoms or anything like that," said Chloe Fishbough, "I just worry sometimes, you know?"

She was there with thousands of others.

"I'm here because my work asked me to come here to get tested," said Yadiel Ramos.

Orange County statistics show the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 has been skyrocketing. In the second half of June, they administered less than 5,000 tests at the park. That jumped to more than 8,500 last week, and more than 3,800 this week already. People getting tested say everyone should know their status.

"Wear a mask, get tested, get vaccinated," said Ava Herring, "COVID stinks really, really bad. No one wants it!"

Testing and vaccines are available at Barnett Park seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

