Ahmad Bojeh: Triple Kissimmee shooting suspect's internet search history released in documents

The Brief A newly released 150-page investigative file reveals that Kissimmee triple homicide suspect Ahmad Bojeh conducted internet searches about lying on the Quran and entering paradise just hours before ambushing three tourists. Surveillance video and 911 audio captured the brutal Jan. 17 attack, during which Bojeh allegedly fired 34 rounds, killing two victims. While the FBI concluded there was not enough evidence to file terrorism charges, local deputies recovered the two murder weapons with defaced serial numbers hidden directly under Bojeh's mattress.



New details released in a Kissimmee triple murder investigation reveal multiple guns and ammunition were found under the suspect's bed.

FOX 35 is following the ongoing investigation into the deaths of three tourists visiting Kissimmee for a car show – who were killed in the afternoon on Jan. 17 by a man living next door to their rental home.

The suspect, Ahmad Bojeh, 29 – who was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder – is set to undergo a third mental evaluation to determine his competency for trial.

A 150-page document containing investigation summaries, supplemental summaries, a call log and information on the three victims was obtained by FOX 35 on June 24 from the Osceola County Sheriff's office. Within the document, the sheriff's office details information that was uncovered from a search warrant of Bojeh's cellphone following the deadly shooting.

What we know:

FOX 35 previously learned that the three victims, Douglas and Robert Kraft, and James Puchan, were visiting the area for a car show when they were shot and killed midday, 12:15 p.m., Jan. 17. Investigators said the men were shot multiple times in an apparent unprovoked attack.

A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as a homicide, the investigative report details.

The report said surveillance footage captured Bojeh pacing on the sidewalk and monitoring the victims' vehicle, before pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots at the victims. Two men were shot multiple times in the head, while the third could be heard saying, "Oh, my God," as he was targeted toward the side of the home, the sheriff's office's report said.

In a 911 call, shots were heard in the background. Investigators later recovered 34 fired cartridge casings, consisting of 23 fired .45 caliber cartridge casings and 11 fired .380 cartridge casings.

Deputies in the area reported a man wearing all black running toward his home with an object in his hand. A witness said Bojeh was seen holding a gun with an extended magazine and running into his garage before closing it, the report said.

Guns, ammunition, black clothing found in suspect's bedroom

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators located a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes in Bojeh's room, the report said.

Detectives also found two guns under his mattress with the serial numbers filed down, the sheriff's office said. Magazines, extended magazines and ammunition were consistent with both calibers, the report said.

Sheriff's office: Religious searches found on suspect's phone

A forensic download of Bojeh’s cellphone revealed a series of targeted religious internet searches conducted the exact morning of the triple homicide, FOX 35's Matt Trezza reported.

The digital logs show Bojeh typed queries into his browser including, "What happens if you swear on the Quran and lie?" and "The best Quran to listen to achieve Jannah," referring to the Islamic concept of paradise.

Because of the nature of the online searches, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office formally consulted with the FBI. Federal analysts ultimately advised local detectives that while the searches were disturbing, there was insufficient evidence to classify the mass shooting as an act of terrorism.