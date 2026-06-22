Winter Springs commissioner questions $427K tree removal bill

The Brief Winter Springs Commissioner Mark Caruso revealed $427,000 was spent on local tree removal work over a seven-month period. The city manager issued an official memo defending the cost. Officials claim all purchasing procedures were followed.



A local city commissioner is raising questions after discovering the city spent nearly half a million dollars on tree removal services in a matter of months.

However, the city manager responded to the concerns, saying the spending was justified.

The concerns

Local perspective:

During the June 8 commission meeting, Commissioner Caruso brought up the $427,000 bill.

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He raised questions, asking how that was possible, who is responsible, and who authorized that to occur.

He also urged the city to pause additional tree removals.

The memo

In the newly released memo, the city manager defended the spending.

He says the city started identifying hazardous trees In 2025 after an incident that resulted in city liability.

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The memo says the city's arborist evaluated trees that posed risks to people or property, and a review found all procurement procedures were followed and that the money came from approved sources.

The city says it remains committed to preserving the city’s tree canopy while responsibly addressing conditions that pose risks to public safety and potential liability.