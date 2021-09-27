COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida dip below 6,800

article

Florida hospitals continue to treat fewer COVID-19 patients, with the number Monday less than half of what it was at the beginning of the month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service said 6,731 patients with COVID-19 were reported to be in 260 Florida hospitals Monday. By comparison, the state had 15,177 hospitalized people with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.

Overall, about 78.7 percent of inpatient hospital beds were being used Monday in the state, according to the federal data. Florida saw huge increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the state.

The numbers of cases and hospitalizations have gradually decreased in recent weeks.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 53,580 residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

